Cuve O’Propre – Your Expert In Rainwater Harvesting In The Alpes-Maritimes and The Var

With its vast collection of cisterns and basins, O’Propre is the perfect partner to help your family collect rainwater for all their needs. With concrete pools easily

O’PROPRE’s individual sanitation services include installation, explanations, and advice in Cannes, in 06, Frances. We also provide constant support throughout your project!

We make sure to offer our customers well-established know-how that not only meets the expected technical requirements but also demonstrates responsible ecological awareness.

The basis for our expertise lies in strong ecological foundations and we strive to promote environmentally friendly rainwater harvesting systems.

OUR EXPERIENCE

The idea of O’Propre is to create an environmentally friendly, healthy, and sustainable way for people not only in the Cannes area but around France as well. After more than 30 years of experience with sanitation issues, he has created his own company that will make your water safe again!

OUR QUALITY GUARANTEE

Quality materials adapted to our values, made in France and with guaranteed durability. With these high standards of quality you can be sure that your investment will last for years!

OUR ECOLOGICAL COMMITMENT

We are anxious to offer know-how that can contribute effectively and efficiently in the energy transition. We work with ecological measures, respecting environmental needs while still meeting deadlines for a sustainable future!

OUR TANKS

We offer all sorts of water tanks – citernes to meet your needs. Whether you’re looking for a large tank that can store up tons or compact ones, we have it!

OUR PONDS AND SWIMMING POOLS

Our ponds and swimming pools are made from a single block of concrete, which will fill the most discreet space of your garden as well as provide an amazing look for any interior design.

At O’Propre, we put our know-how at your service for water recovery. We take care of everything from delivery to set up a cistern or recovery basin and will come back regularly in order to maintain it without any hassle on your end!

About Cuve O’Propre – Rainwater tank supplier in Montauroux, France

At Cuve O’Propre, we put our know-how at your service for water recovery. We take care of everything, from delivery to the installation of your cistern or recovery basin. O’Propre, the company family, was born from the shared desire to bring together both a passion for the profession and an ecological approach that cares about the environment. , but to a common imperative of responsible ecological awareness.