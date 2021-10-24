Select Page

COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 281

Oct 24, 2021 | Business

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 102 Crore (1,02,03,34,409) today. More than 70 lakh (70,71,127) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today.  The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10378191

2nd Dose

9145950

FLWs

1st Dose

18369317

2nd Dose

15709787

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

406455324

2nd Dose

125489338

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

171832725

2nd Dose

90859650

Over 60 years

1st Dose

108018261

2nd Dose

63741635

Cumulative 1st dose administered

715388049

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

304946360

Total

1020334409

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 23rd October, 2021 (281st Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

180

2nd Dose

13142

FLWs

1st Dose

302

2nd Dose

34781

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

1988868

2nd Dose

2758399

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

569747

2nd Dose

915681

Over 60 years

1st Dose

306099

2nd Dose

483928

1st Dose Administered in Total

2865196

2nd Dose Administered in Total

4205931

Total

7071127

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

