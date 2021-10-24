COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 281

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 102 Crore (1,02,03,34,409) today. More than 70 lakh (70,71,127) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10378191 2nd Dose 9145950 FLWs 1st Dose 18369317 2nd Dose 15709787 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 406455324 2nd Dose 125489338 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 171832725 2nd Dose 90859650 Over 60 years 1st Dose 108018261 2nd Dose 63741635 Cumulative 1st dose administered 715388049 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 304946360 Total 1020334409

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 23rd October, 2021 (281st Day) HCWs 1st Dose 180 2nd Dose 13142 FLWs 1st Dose 302 2nd Dose 34781 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 1988868 2nd Dose 2758399 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 569747 2nd Dose 915681 Over 60 years 1st Dose 306099 2nd Dose 483928 1st Dose Administered in Total 2865196 2nd Dose Administered in Total 4205931 Total 7071127

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

****

MV

HFW/COVID Vaccination/23rd October/5

(Release ID: 1766010)

Visitor Counter : 193





