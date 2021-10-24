COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 281

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 102 Crore (1,02,03,34,409) today. More than 70 lakh (70,71,127) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.
The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs
1st Dose
10378191
2nd Dose
9145950
FLWs
1st Dose
18369317
2nd Dose
15709787
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
406455324
2nd Dose
125489338
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
171832725
2nd Dose
90859650
Over 60 years
1st Dose
108018261
2nd Dose
63741635
Cumulative 1st dose administered
715388049
Cumulative 2nd dose administered
304946360
Total
1020334409
Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:
Date: 23rd October, 2021 (281st Day)
HCWs
1st Dose
180
2nd Dose
13142
FLWs
1st Dose
302
2nd Dose
34781
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
1988868
2nd Dose
2758399
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
569747
2nd Dose
915681
Over 60 years
1st Dose
306099
2nd Dose
483928
1st Dose Administered in Total
2865196
2nd Dose Administered in Total
4205931
Total
7071127
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.
