Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman meets European Commission Executive Vice President Mr. Frans Timmermans

Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman met Mr. Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice President of the European Commission here today.

The Finance Minister highlighted the strong India-European Union (EU) cooperation on trade and technology, climate and energy, digital cooperation, sustainable development and connectivity partnership.

Mr. Frans Timmermans complimented India’s commendable achievements in climate action and commitment of generating 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030. He offered support of the EU in harnessing investments for successfully achieving this target.

Smt. Sitharaman emphasised high priority accorded by India to climate action. She invited EU to partner with India through investments in green hydrogen to harness the natural synergies in this area between the two sides. Other areas include closer collaboration between India and the EU through Coalition of Disaster Resilience Infrastructure (CDRI), International Platform for Sustainable Finance (IPSF) and One Sun One World One Grid (OSOWOG) initiatives.

