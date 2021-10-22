Juan Carlos González Ochoa selected as Top Entrepreneur of the Year by IAOTP

Juan Carlos González Ochoa, Affiliate of Century 21 Si Now & Director General for Grupo Si Now was recently selected as Top Entrepreneur of the Year for 2021 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, commitment and excellence in the Real Estate industry.

Juan Carlos González Ochoa was born in 1968. He began his career in the real estate industry in 1994 when he anticipated the industrial and housing demand of the Bajío region, made up of the states of Guanajuato, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, San Luis Potosí and Querétaro, in Mexico.

His family consists of his wife Ma. Verónica Macías Villanueva, their two children – José Carlos González Macías and María José González Macías, and their grandson – Juan Carlos González García.

He established the Century 21 Si Now franchise in 1997, which has led to the construction of 30+ residential and industrial developments under the brand “Grupo Si Now” with the support of “Century 21 Si Now” mainly across the Bajío region and in the state of Baja California Sur. He currently leads a team of approximately two thousand employees.

Thanks to his domain and vision of the real estate industry, he has closed noteworthy deals; thus, contributing to the economic development of the Bajío region, leading to an orderly and sustainable growth based on the human factor.

Many only see square feet where Juan Carlos González Ochoa spots opportunities to support the local economy, foster social unity and promote the construction of housing for Mexican families.

He devised a disruptive business model that creates real investment opportunities, based on:

Strategic location.

First-class equipment, as in the case of areas portraying social unity, such as “La Alameda”, “El Zócalo”, “El Pueblo Mágico”, with high service levels.

Design with criteria entirely different from the traditional ones in mind, such as: Traffic Oriented Development (TOD), “Slow Traffic” principle. Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED). Traditional Neighborhood Development (TND) called “Centros de Barrio” (Downtown Area) in Spanish.

Direct credit.

One-stage marketing.

Same price “front, corner, boulevard”.

He has built residential and industrial developments in 5,200+ Acres (4,500 residential Acres and 700 industrial acres), with 52,000+ investment opportunities.

Always based on our business philosophy:

Our Dream: (others call it Vision)

To become a fully humane, highly profitable and exemplary company in Mexico and Latin America.

Our Cause: (others call it Mission)

To provide a real estate service that transcends and allows us to contribute to forming Happy Families.

Our 5 Values:

We are passionate about our service.

Pure integrity.

Flawless image.

Proactive innovation.

Transcendent development.

Uninterruptedly, since 2002, he has held the top ranking positions in the Century 21 system awards nationwide.

Since 2004, he has kept alliances with the most preeminent real estate professionals thanks to its membership with the most prestigious association in Mexico, the AMPI (Mexican Association of Real Estate Professionals A.C.).

Since 2006, he has presided over the National Board of the Century 21 system members, having received several “Club 21 Las Águilas” awards.

In 2019, he was awarded the “Phill Yeager” award for obtaining the best results.

In 2016, he was certified as a real estate agent by the Secretariat of Sustainable Economic Development of the states of Guanajuato and Baja California Sur.

In 2016, he took the AD2 course at the “Instituto Panamericano de Alta Dirección – IPADE” [PanAmerican Institute for High Business Direction] and received a recognition from the “Leading Global Growth through Innovation Program” at the Harvard Business School.

During this same period, he founded a holding company with these companies – “Century 21 Si Now”, “Novotech Si Now”, “Suburbio Si Now”, “Industry Si Now”, “Impulzo Gozne” and “JVC Si Now”.

In 2016 he received an award for “Si Now Group” for his charitable work by the National Polytechnic Institute.

He has carried out philanthropic work in several municipalities such as Colón, Qro., San Cristóbal, San Pedro Tesistán and Huejotitán, Jalisco.

From 2017 to date, he completed the “Continuity and Update Program” on senior management at IPADE.

In 2017, he took the “Disruptive Innovation Program” at Innovalia school in Guadalajara Jalisco.

As of 2019, he has served as a board officer of Grupo Financiero Banorte.

