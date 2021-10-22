Kids Baking Club Wins the Subscription Trade Association Cube Award for Best Kids Box

Kids Baking Club, a baking kit subscription box service for children, has recently won the Subscription Trade Association (SUBTA) 2021 Cube Award for the Best Kids Box. The SUBTA Cube Awards are presented by FedEx and recognize the top-rated subscription services in various categories. Because of the easy and interactive activities provided by Kids Baking Club, both parents and kids have fallen in love with the culinary subscription service. With Kids Baking Club, subscribers receive bi-monthly themed baking kits filled with step-by-step instructions, baking tools, decorating supplies, and bake-along videos.

Each subscriber receives one Kids Apron ($18.99 value) with their first subscription box. Additional aprons can be purchased for 50% off for subscribers. Subscribers also have the opportunity to tune into live baking classes and online communities to share photos and stories. Each box also includes motivational stickers/cards and a collectible surprise apron pin. Bonus kid-approved bake-able recipes are also featured inside of each subscription box. The boxes do not include baking ingredients but usually involve common household baking ingredients that are easy to acquire.

The Southern California-based Kids Baking Club subscription service was created by Jill Lodato, who has over thirty years of experience as an educator and culinary instructor. Lodato has racked up over 10 million views on her YouTube channel featuring baking and cooking tutorials.

“I’m on a mission to inspire kids confidence and creativity while bringing families together in the kitchen.,” said Jill Lodato, owner of Kids Baking Club. “Being named the #1 Kids Box of 2021 by SUBTA was such an honor, and I am so excited that I have been able to successfully share my love of baking with the world. Hopefully, together, we can pass the art and love of baking on to the next generation, one recipe at a time.”

Every membership helps foster children in need. Each subscription box purchased from Kids Baking Club donates to Voices for Children, a non-profit organization that helps foster children. Jill Lodato is an active volunteer for Voices for Children and works hard to support this cause by donating a portion of each sale made by Kids Baking Club.

The widespread popularity of the fun and educational Kids Baking Club subscription box has led to it being awarded SUBTA’s Cube Award for best Kids Subscription Box. The company will continue to deliver high-quality and fun-filled products to their subscribers.

Kids Baking Club is suitable for children of all ages who have a desire to bake, but most subscribers range between the ages of 5 and 13. The cost of a Kids Baking Club membership is $14.95 per month, billed bi-monthly at $29.95. Membership subscriptions require a one-year commitment. Trial boxes can be purchased without the one-year commitment for $32.95, but they do not include the Kids Apron and box bonuses.

To learn more about Kids Baking Club or to sign up for a subscription membership, visit their website: www.kidsbakingclub.com.