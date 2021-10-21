Canada – Minister Ng to attend G7 Trade Ministers’ Meeting

October 20, 2021 – The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, will deliver remarks at the G7 Trade and Investment Ministers’ Meeting in London, the United Kingdom, on October 21 and 22, 2021.

The Minister will also participate in bilateral meetings with international counterparts from G7 member nations.

Throughout these meetings, Minister Ng will focus on advancing Canada’s priorities with international partners, including ensuring a strong, inclusive, and sustainable economic recovery through the strengthening of a rules-based international trade system.

