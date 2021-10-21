Canada – Commissioner of Competition advocates for more competition in remarks to Canadian Bar Association

GATINEAU, QC – Competition Bureau

Today, Canada’s Commissioner of Competition, Matthew Boswell, championed the power of competition in building a more prosperous Canada at the Canadian Bar Association Fall Symposium.

In his speech, Commissioner Boswell underscored the importance of competition – including the need for a modernization of competition laws in Canada – as the country pivots from crisis management to economic recovery.

Competition is a key catalyst of productivity and economic growth. It attracts investment, stimulates the creation of high-skilled jobs and fuels exports of Canadian products, services, and ideas.

The Commissioner’s full remarks can be viewed or read on the Competition Bureau’s website.

“Today, competition matters more than ever. In Canada, a robust competition policy agenda will be critical to rebuilding stronger, more resilient and more inclusive economies from coast to coast to coast. A greater focus on pro-competitive policies can safeguard the wealth and prosperity of all Canadians”

Matthew Boswell

Commissioner of Competition

The Competition Bureau, as an independent law enforcement agency, ensures that Canadian businesses and consumers prosper in a competitive and innovative marketplace.