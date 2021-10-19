Slotland Continues 23rd Birthday Party with $17 Freebie to Try New Color Burst Six-reel Slot

only.
$17 FREEBIE
Bonus code: 17FREEBIE
Available to all players that have made at least one deposit.
Wagering requirement 30X; max. cash-out 5X.
90% DEPOSIT BONUS (122% for VIP players)
Deposits of $30 – $300
May be redeemed twice. Wagering requirement 30X.
Bonus code: COLORBURST
These bonuses must be played on the new Color Burst.
150% CRYPTO DEPOSIT BONUS
Cryptocurrency or Coinify deposits of $50 – $300
Wagering requirement 35X. May be redeemed twice.
Valid for all slots (including progressives) and Keno.
Bonus code: CRYPTOSPINS
Slotlands Halloween bonuses, available October 29-31, will be announced next week.
View or download video version of this story.
only.