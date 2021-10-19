DSM completes the acquisition of First Choice Ingredients

Royal DSM, a global purpose-led science-based company, announces the completion of its acquisition of First Choice Ingredients for an enterprise value of US$453 million. The acquisition of First Choice Ingredients, a leading supplier of dairy-based savory flavorings, was first announced on 3 September 2021.

First Choice Ingredients has built a leading position in the US taste market as an innovation partner with food producers, flavor houses and food service suppliers. The company ferments and blends a variety of natural dairy products to develop clean label, dairy and dairy-based savory flavorings for taste and functional solutions across a wide range of applications.

This acquisition by DSM will be highly synergetic for both companies. DSM can further accelerate the growth of First Choice Ingredients by offering their products outside the US to DSMs broad global customer base and integrating their solutions in DSMs full offering on taste, texture and health in sustainable solutions for Food & Beverage customers. The acquisition gives First Choice Ingredients access to DSMs world-leading biotechnology toolbox, fermentation know-how, and global customer relationships.