International Academy Awards for Latino Podcasting present the Latin Podcast Awards Winners

The Latin Podcast Awards (LPA) is proud to announce its total 37 winners by categories along with the top prize winner of the Latin Podcast Awards.

WETUMPKA, Ala. – Oct. 17, 2021 – PRLog — The Latin Podcast Awards (LPA) is the only podcasting awards in the world that pays tribute to the Latin American, Spain, U.S., produced in Spanish and English. The LPA is based the United States.

The winners competed against representatives from the United States, Australia, Spain, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, and Puerto Rico.

On October 16, 2021, 37 awards were presented by categories and countries. also an international, multinational, and the “Podcast of the Year Award” were awarded. This year there was a popularity award in which over 53,000 fans voted for thier favorite podcasts. Close to 2000 fans viewed the livestream enjoying the red carpet event and the afterparty.

The winners received the metallic representation of a chrome microphone with the names of their podcasts and the category dominated in recognition of their excellence, which they can boast to the world and most importantly, share with your listeners.

The LPA ceremony main sponsor is Guadalupe Radio based out of Los Angels California along with other U.S., and International Sponsors like. Emotions Podcast, Podway podcasts. Also sponsoring LPA categories were Audio Dice Network ,Bitextuales.com, Repurpose.IO, Podbean, Podfest, Podcast Movement, Interview Valet, Caproni.fm, Lowdly.com, and Podqueens Latinas. We want to thank you for making this tribute to LatinX podcast content creators possible.

The winners of the Latin Podcast Awards 2021 are the following:

Latin Podcast of the Year: El Baúl de las Leyendas

Business El Martinez

Comedy Malicia Indígena

Education De Esteticista a Empresaria

Entertainment News Comic Geekos

Entrepreneurship Receta Del Exito

Fiction El Baúl de las Leyendas

Health & Fitness “Coronavirus: Realidad vs. ficción” con el Dr. Elmer Huerta

History Avisen a Berlín

Music Zona Pop CNN

News Repaso Noticioso

Non-Profit Aventúra-T

Parenting Zarza33

Religion & Spirituality The Locker Room Talk Show

Self-Improvement ¡Nos Cambiaron los Muñequitos!

Sexuality Sexo sin tabu

Society & Culture Tenemos Que Hablar

Sports Basket+

Podcast of the year El Baúl de las Leyendas

Bilingual A Little Bit Of Everything With Me!

English The Rise of King Asilas

Popularity Cristo Vive, el Podcast.

Colombia El Estetoscopio

Costa Rica Tenemos Que Hablar

Spain Club WordPress Emprendedores Online

International Francoinformador

México El Baúl de las Leyendas

Multi-national Zona Pop CNN

Puerto Rico Repaso Noticioso

Dominican Republic Tras la voz

United States “Coronavirus: Realidad vs. ficción” con el Dr. Elmer Huerta

Revelation Cuba En Estéreo – Podcast

Revelation Comedy Fiction Elemental mi querido Gualy

Revelation Documentary En la Jaula de Oro

Revelation Education Esto es Podcast

Revelation News Edge Digitalks

Revelation Soc & Culture Entre Nosotras

Revelation of the year Cristo Vive, el Podcast.

View Ceremony here with Red Carpet Event and Afterparty:

https://youtu.be/ dN14ld1w65c? t=252