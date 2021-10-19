Select Page

International Academy Awards for Latino Podcasting present the Latin Podcast Awards Winners

Oct 19, 2021 | Books, Business

The Latin Podcast Awards (LPA) is proud to announce its total 37 winners by categories along with the top prize winner of the Latin Podcast Awards.

WETUMPKA, Ala.Oct. 17, 2021PRLog — The Latin Podcast Awards (LPA) is the only podcasting awards in the world that pays tribute to the Latin American, Spain, U.S., produced in Spanish and English.  The LPA is based the United States.

The winners competed against representatives from the United States, Australia, Spain, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, and Puerto Rico.

On October 16, 2021, 37 awards were presented by categories and countries.  also an international, multinational, and the “Podcast of the Year  Award” were awarded.  This year there was a popularity award in which over 53,000 fans voted for thier favorite podcasts. Close to 2000 fans viewed the livestream enjoying the red carpet event and the afterparty.

The winners  received the metallic representation of a chrome microphone with the names of their podcasts and the category dominated in recognition of their excellence, which they can boast to the world and most importantly, share with your listeners.

The LPA ceremony main sponsor is Guadalupe Radio based out of Los Angels California  along with other U.S., and International Sponsors like. Emotions Podcast, Podway podcasts. Also sponsoring LPA categories were  Audio Dice Network ,Bitextuales.com, Repurpose.IO, Podbean, Podfest, Podcast Movement, Interview Valet, Caproni.fm, Lowdly.com, and Podqueens Latinas.  We want to thank you for making this tribute to LatinX podcast content creators possible.

The winners of the Latin Podcast Awards 2021 are the following:

Latin Podcast of the Year:  El Baúl de las Leyendas

Business   El Martinez

Comedy   Malicia Indígena

Education   De Esteticista a Empresaria

Entertainment News   Comic Geekos

Entrepreneurship   Receta Del Exito

Fiction    El Baúl de las Leyendas

Health & Fitness   “Coronavirus: Realidad vs. ficción” con el Dr. Elmer Huerta

History   Avisen a Berlín

Music   Zona Pop CNN

News   Repaso Noticioso

Non-Profit   Aventúra-T

Parenting   Zarza33

Religion & Spirituality   The Locker Room Talk Show

Self-Improvement   ¡Nos Cambiaron los Muñequitos!

Sexuality   Sexo sin tabu

Society & Culture   Tenemos Que Hablar

Sports   Basket+

Podcast of the year   El Baúl de las Leyendas

Bilingual   A Little Bit Of Everything With Me!

English   The Rise of King Asilas

Popularity    Cristo Vive, el Podcast.

Colombia   El Estetoscopio

Costa Rica   Tenemos Que Hablar

Spain   Club WordPress Emprendedores Online

International   Francoinformador

México   El Baúl de las Leyendas

Multi-national   Zona Pop CNN

Puerto Rico   Repaso Noticioso

Dominican Republic   Tras la voz

United States   “Coronavirus: Realidad vs. ficción” con el Dr. Elmer Huerta

Revelation Cuba   En Estéreo – Podcast

Revelation Comedy Fiction   Elemental mi querido Gualy

Revelation Documentary   En la Jaula de Oro

Revelation Education   Esto es Podcast

Revelation News   Edge Digitalks

Revelation Soc & Culture   Entre Nosotras

Revelation of the year   Cristo Vive, el Podcast.

View Ceremony here with Red Carpet Event and Afterparty:

https://youtu.be/dN14ld1w65c?t=252