Shufti Pro Announces Sponsorship of Sopra Banking Summit 2021

Digital ID verification service provider Shufti Pro is sponsoring the Sopra Banking Summit 2021 taking place from 18th to 22nd October via online sessions.

Being a globally acclaimed KYC and AML service provider, Shufti Pro is sponsoring the Sopra Banking Summit in support of the event’s agenda to address key issues in the global financial sector. The week-long virtual summit will be attended by 1,500 financial institutions and 100+ FinTech companies from 80 countries, as quoted on the event website.

All the attendees will be partaking in 45 virtual sessions divided into five streams, focused on strategic issues in banking.

“We’re excited to become the sponsors of the first Sopra Banking Summit, where key fintech, trading and finance players will be talking about the future of finance and banking”, commented Victor Fredung, the CEO of Shufti Pro.

Shufti Pro is actively participating in fintech, finance and tech events around the globe to play its part in the future of finance and banking. This month, Victor Fredung and team Shufti Pro attended the Money20/20 event in Amsterdam to highlight the significance of automated KYC for fraud prevention. The company also attended the iFX Expo in Cyprus, which took place from 4th to 6th October.

Back in July, Shufti Pro and Sopra Banking Software joined hands to provide reliable and high-quality KYC verification services to financial institutions present on the Sopra Banking Software’s platform. Shufti Pro added NFC verification to its portfolio earlier this year, enabling swift and secure customer onboarding for fintech businesses through real-time identification. The company has also been nominated for the People’s Choice Stevie Awards and the RegTech Insights Awards 2021 for providing outstanding KYC and AML solutions for customers.

About Shufti Pro

Shufti Pro is globally acclaimed for providing a rapid, secure, and compliant means of performing digital identity verification. Its AI-based identity verification services have a remarkable accuracy rate of 98.67% and are offered in 230+ countries and territories. By supporting 3000+ identity documents in 150+ languages, Shufti Pro has proven itself to be ideal for eliminating the risk of digital identity and financial frauds faced by businesses.

