New Eco-friendly Electric Vehicles Join Waste King’s Expanding Fleet

According to Andy Cattigan, Waste Kings Operations Director, among other things these vehicles are fitted with tracking software and 360-degree cameras. He said, The cameras enable the customer to see live pictures of the site before and after our crew have completed their job.

This is just one of the ways in which Waste King is applying technology to improve its processes and the service it offers its customers. At a cost of nearly £100,000, its beginning to roll out a system whereby customers will be able to go online to see the location of the vehicles allocated to their job.

Waste King, which operates nationwide from its headquarters near Tring in Hertfordshire, now operates the largest fleet of junk-removing vehicles in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire. Over the last two years, its annual turnover has doubled to some £5m.

Glenn Currie commented, While our customer-orientated, environmentally-friendly approach to waste management is proving so popular that weve experienced substantial business growth since 2019, were not resting on our laurels. Were continuing to make substantial investments – both in vehicles and technology  to provide our customers with increasingly efficient and effective services.

Indeed, our biggest challenge at present is finding sufficiently skilled drivers for our growing vehicle fleet, he said.

About Waste King Ltd (http://wastekingrubbishclearance.com/)



A specialist collections, clearance and recycling company, Waste King serves the domestic and commercial markets. It focuses not only on providing a friendly, efficient, cost-effective service but also one which is environmentally friendly. Waste King offsets its carbon footprint by using various technologies including GPS tracking systems to minimise the mileage its vehicles travel, which also reduces these vehicles fuel usage. Waste Kings uniformed, Environment Agency-licensed staff take time to ensure that the maximum amount of waste can be recycled and that all the waste it collects is disposed of in an environmentally friendly way. Waste King was formed, in 2007, by Glenn Currie and Andy Cattigan, who had experience in sales and IT respectively and were keen to do something to help the environment.

