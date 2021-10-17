Funding Routes: UK SME’s Top Business Funding Options Finder

Years ago, Funding Routes took up the challenge to make business funding not only accessible but moreover transparent and straightforward. With a wide array of business funding and international payment solutions, we have it at heart to present you with as many options available as possible.

We want you to fully benefit from our offers and not the other way around! Thanks to our list of accredited providers, you can now easily compare and pick the best-suited service for your enterprise.

Why Seek Business Funding?

Particularly vulnerable to the successive waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, a large portion of SMEs have had to circumnavigate the financial difficulties posed by unprecedented impairing health measures.

Seeking business funding is not without its challenges. However, many SMEs have managed to stay afloat by paying suppliers upfront, covering shipment and deposit expenses, extending their credit terms, and renewing stocks and equipment, all thanks to our network of competitive alternative options listed below.

Foreign Exchange

Fees can vary depending on both the currency exchanged and the transaction margin taken by the banks. True to our commitment to provide you with transparent alternative options, our experts on the matter are eager to assist you in both finding the best-tailored solution, as well as securing a fixed transaction rate every single time.

We take particular pride in offering you – Spot Contracts:

. No hidden fees.

. An updated list of over 100 providers.

. A selection of over 140 currencies.

Weighing your options can help you save up

Between the currency rate charged and the rate at which currencies are originally purchased, both banking institutions and brokers can easily make up to £15 per transaction. Those constrained to pinch every penny on international transactions have a greater interest in looking for affordable options. At Funding Routes, we set out to present SMEs with precisely that: guaranteeing cheaper processing fees!

Recovery Loan Scheme

The Recovery Loan Scheme (RLS) is coming to an end on December 31st, 2021. SMEs in need of financial support wishing to borrow up to £10 million that have not benefited from the BBLS, the CBILS, or the CLBILS can still submit their application to either one of our up-to-date accredited RLS providers from our contact book.

Let us help you:

. Fund your post-Covid growth plans.

. Bounce back and add assets to your business.

How to get funding through Funding Routes?

With years of expertise under our belt and strong relations with our providers, we have been able to compile a catalog of services we are confident will meet your requirements. Our consultants are at your disposal for any inquiries. All you have got to do is either fill in our online form or give us a call. Let us handle the rest: Funding Routes will get back to you with solutions tailored to your business’ needs!

