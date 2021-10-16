New Single Little Miss Blue from Lady Geraldine

Lady Geraldine was born in the English West Country and by the age of 7 was diagnosed profoundly deaf after years of constant ear infections and catastrophic damage to the ears. At the age of 23, she was offered a reconstruction of the right ear which amazingly gave her partial hearing once more and let her lead a more normal life and, of course, led to her great love of singing and music.

She then moved to North Africa where the diverse culture and music had a dramatic effect on her life, and because the music was so different she channeled her creative passion into painting in oils. But the harsh climate and cultural diversity forced a move; this time settling in Venezuela, South America where she was exposed to a completely different environment from England or Africa. This led her to grow as an artist and performer.

On arriving back in Britain, she settled in the lovely city of Edinburgh and soon started vocal session work in a local recording studio; slowly but surely, developing her very own unique style and approach. Now, she works with some of Scotland’s most experienced session musicians, which has led to the release of her album of all original songs, Little Miss Blue.

2019 saw another chapter of Lady Geraldine’s remarkable life begin. Chosen by Deaf Scotland to write and perform the anthem for their organisation, the result was Communication, a track which looks back to the struggles she had with a world ignorant of her disability but which also looks to the present and future, to show that with determination, anything is possible.

Appearances on national radio, print and TV outlets have so far included BBC Scotland News and BBC Scotland Radio, Edinburgh Evening News, BBC Ouch and STV News.

Now having created her music project, whilst also building a hugely successful jewellery business at the same time, Geraldine is starting a new chapter in her life that will see her releasing music, shooting videos, and in turn, maybe by getting her lifetime experiences out to the public, it will give people who have suffered tough times through health issues or marital issues, the strength to achieve what they have never thought possible.

About Radiopluggers.com Ltd

We deliver music to over 30,000 verified radio station and press contacts worldwide. We guarantee a professional service, ensuring we maintain our relationships with radio stations and press contacts worldwide. We help musicians get heard and playlisted by an incredible amount of radio stations and reviewed by press contacts worldwide. We pride ourselves on being able to deliver an unparalleled level of promotion on a global scale. We built the world’s biggest verified database of radio station and press contacts and around that, we built a service that helps our artists get their music heard by as many industry contacts as possible.