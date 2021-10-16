Design 446 receives 13 awards at the 34th Annual Sales and Marketing Awards Gala

The full-service, Manasquan, NJ-based marketing firm specializes in delivering brand experiences and creative marketing solutions across various media platforms.

The Design 446 team at the SAM Awards.

MANASQUAN, N.J. – Oct. 14, 2021 – PRLog — Design 446, a full-service marketing firm based in Manasquan, NJ, was the recipient of 13 awards at the 34th Annual Sales and Marketing Gala that was held on October 11 at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City. The event, hosted by the New Jersey Builders Association, was part of the Atlantic Builders Convention, the largest building industry trade show in the Northeast. Design 446 garnered awards across an array of categories that night, including Best Direct Mail Piece for an Associate Member, Best Use of Social Media for an Associate Member, Best Digital Display for an Associate Member and Best Marketing Strategy for an Associate Member.

Design 446 was also on the winning teams of Lennar, American Properties and Larken Associates for a variety of awards including three Community of the Year Grand Awards for Venue at Smithville Greene by Lennar, Heritage at Middletown by American Properties and Autumn Ridge at Lopatcong by Larken Associates. “We are all very proud of this recognition and grateful for the opportunity to produce creative marketing solutions for our clients,” said Tom Villane, President of Design 446. “I’ve never been prouder of my talented team. Congratulations to all the winners.”

Through the years, Design 446 has specialized in marketing for some of the largest names in the home building industry. Its extensive business practices collectively offer the unique ability to produce a complete marketing program from sales office design through advertising, logo development, signage, direct mail, print collateral and e-marketing solutions.

Design 446’s work has also been featured in several design books and magazines through the years and has received a number of awards for its marketing achievements. Earlier this year, Design 446 received 11 awards at the 18th Annual FAME Awards, presented by the Shore Builders Association of Central New Jersey. “Being flexible and innovative while continually delivering the highest quality of services without compromise has always been the key to our success – especially during this unprecedented year,” said Villane.

Design 446 also specializes in creating experiences and building brands for new companies of all types and sizes. “We focus on growth at any stage of a company’s lifecycle,” said Ann Marie Baker, Vice President of Design 446 “From startups to product launches, we have executed countless campaigns over the past 47 years by carefully connecting the mission, vision and purpose of the brand with its consumer.”

The marketing agency goes a step further by encouraging change through social responsibility and community involvement. Design 446 partners with various nonprofit organizations throughout Monmouth and Ocean Counties to help the nonprofit achieve greater impact. “There is nothing in the business world today that provides as many benefits as partnering with a local nonprofit organization when the focus is on the greater good,” said Baker. “Together, we can strengthen the community and make a positive impact on the lives of those around us.”

About Design 446

Design 446 is a full-service marketing firm based in Manasquan, NJ. The firm creates sales environments, signage and brand development, in addition to interactive presentations, digital/traditional advertising, website development, e-marketing, social media/public relations, graphic design, on-site printing, interior merchandising and installation. For more information about Design 446, please visit design446.com (http://www.design446.com/ ).