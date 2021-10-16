HOPE Sheds Light embraces the journey to inspire others

The family-focused non-profit hosted its final Recovery Speaks event of 2021, completing a year-long initiative focused on lifting the voices of parents and families to celebrate recovery and reduce the stigma surrounding substance use disorder.

HSL hosted its final Recovery Speaks event at OCC.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Oct. 14, 2021 – PRLog — HOPE Sheds Light, a family-focused non-profit organization offering education, resources, support and hope to anyone impacted by substance use disorder, hosted its final Recovery Speaks event of 2021, completing a year-long initiative focused on lifting the voices of parents and families to celebrate recovery and reduce the stigma surrounding substance use disorder.

HOPE Sheds Light’s Share Your Stories event, in partnership with Ocean County, highlighted various speakers who shared their experiences to provide strength and inspiration that recovery is possible. The event was held at Ocean County College on September 29.

“We hope you joined us throughout this initiative and were inspired by our stories of hope and inspiration as we celebrated those in recovery,” said Pamela Capaci, CEO of HOPE Sheds Light. “Through events like these, we are able to show the community that recovery is possible, and we can make a difference together.”

The year-long initiative also featured a Recovery Rally/Family BBQ and Pop-up Drive-in movie night. “These events provided an outlet for people to share their experience, strength and hope with each other,” said Capaci. “That’s what keeps us all anchored and that’s what helps us grow.”

Gregory Andrus from Portraits of the Jersey Shore and Chris Capaci of Capacity Images partnered with HOPE Sheds Light to meet with attendees throughout the Recovery Speaks initiative to capture photographs and videos. Andrus will create a special photobook on Portraits of Recovery at the Jersey Shore. Chris will memorialize the year in a mini-documentary that will capture the year-long effort and will be highlighted at the 2021 NJ Recovery Film Festival.

Looking to the future, HOPE Sheds Light will host its Fall Wellness Festival on October 17, from 11am to 2pm at Keswick Center located at 601 County Road 530 in Whiting. Attendees will enjoy hayrides, volleyball, a pumpkin patch, yoga, meditation, face painting, vendors and a chance to win a door prize. Children are invited to come dressed in a costume to be part of a costume parade. For more information and to register, please email heather@hopeshedslight.org.

About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.

HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by substance use disorder and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HOPE Sheds Light is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of substance use disorder by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.