The Franchise Group Creative Marketing Agency Expands Video Studio and Creative Services in Acushnet, Massachusetts

The creative and strategic marketing agency has progressed significantly over the last three years, which has generated a need for more space, prompting a second expansion down the hall from the original office. The Franchise Group adopted a new hybrid office model allowing the team to work from home or the office as needed, and renovations will help foster this environment, enabling them to collaborate safely in-person when needed.

The new office in the former Titleist Golf Ball Factory has abundant space, state-of-the-art HEPA filters, and a garage door that opens to circulate the air throughout the area. With the addition of a full video production suite to complement the green screen studio and a video editing suite in-office, the changes provide space to ramp up the agency’s offerings in a more seamless fashion. Additionally, a new design center will provide TFG’s creative team with the room to collaborate and thrive in an innovative environment.

TFG typically welcomes dozens of Fortune 5000 & 500 clients to their production space each year. The company employs 12 full-time staff in Acushnet and several subcontractors throughout the US and Europe.

The Franchise Group (TFG) is an award-winning, full-service creative and strategic marketing agency that prides itself on making the ordinary extraordinary and delivering excellent service that meets all your intentions. Everything from website development to marketing plans and video content is driven by strategy but elevated by their talented creatives. TFG loves a creative challenge, rich data, and seeing how big they can go, but also loves their community, their regional clients, and the projects that bring them back to why they started doing what they do in the first place. TFG is the best version of themselves when they become an extension of your team to bring your ideas and visions to life.