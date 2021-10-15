New Agent Addition: Premier Van & Storage

National Van Lines is proud to welcome a new addition to their team. Premier Van & Storage of Gilbert, AZ joined our team on September 27, 2021, and will be a wonderful addition to the National team.

Premier Van & Storage was established in 2019 by owners Harry and Catherine Goldman. This husband-and-wife team both have a long history in the moving industry, and are excited for their company to partner with National Van Lines.

Owners Harry and Catherine Goldman both have dedicated decades to the moving industry. Moving has been a passion for them. They have been very fortunate to have a great mentor in Catherine’s father, founder and CEO of Premier Van Lines International Art Haddow. Both Harry and Catherine worked for Art for many years, and now they count him as their primary consultant for Premier Van & Storage.

The Goldmans decided to have Premier Van & Storage partner with National Van Lines to provide a better customer experience for their clientele. “National Van Lines stood apart from the other interstate carriers … with a sizable fleet, venerable history and established reputation,” owner Harry Goldman said.

For additional contact information of Premier Van & Storage, they can be reached at their website: www.premiervanandstorage.com, by phone at 602.320.8020 or by mail at 1240 North Hobson St., Gilbert, AZ 85233.

