UNDISCOVERED Media Launch & Fashion Show in NYC on United Nations Day, October 24

On October 24, United Nations Day, Riwayat Films International presents an exclusive, exciting charitable event: a media launch and fashion show that will introduce the brand UNDISCOVERED, an international designer and model competition promoting diversity and inclusion, and offering aspirants around the world the opportunity to break into the fashion and entertainment industries in the USA. The brand will showcase non-traditional models and aspiring fashion designers, with the opportunity to participate in New York Fashion Week. The October 24th event will feature an extravaganza of theatrical performers and a unique multi-media fashion show, highlighting some of NYC’s best designers. A plethora of models of various experience levels, along with a number of singers, will showcase the best of style and entertainment. The evening is being presented by B.K. Coposky, the Creator and Executive Producer of Undiscovered. Direction, Music and choreography is by renowned Broadway choreographer Miguel Catacutan Braganza II. The event will be held at The Vondue at 225 West 34th St. New York, NY 10122 from 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM.

This fashion affair will present international designers Kovid Kapoor from Project Runway, Richard Tsao, Cecilia “ChilaForFun” Fabian, Nandra Designs, Noni Styles, Alexandra Popesc, and Ray Sace. Each designer represents different styles with varying cultural influences. Undiscovered International is embracing the concept of diversity and inclusion, promoting female empowerment, and celebrating natural beauty as the way of the future. Undiscovered intends to redefine the definition of beauty, as how God created us.

A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to charitable organizations, including “Childhood Cancer International,” “Street of Dreams” for artists and children in the Philippines, and the Riwayat Foundation for women’s issues including breast cancer.

The Undiscovered Media Launch Fashion Show will incorporate theatrical elements such as exaggerated runway walks, multi-media, musical performances, and dramatic presentations. For further information, visit www.undiscovered.international, and to purchase tickets for the October 24 event, visit:

https://mailchi.mp/riwayatfilms.com/undiscovered, or call 732-387-0481 for box office.