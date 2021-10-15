Lamborghini Pushes for Decarbonization

Lamborghini accelerates its journey on the road of sustainability with the beginning of the realization of a biomethane power plant, abandoning natural gas to sustain the production headquarters in SantAgata Bolognese.

The plant will emit about 4M m3 biomethane per year, covering about 63% of the companys needs and reducing CO2 emissions up to 80%.

Lamborghini has always been a trendsetter in terms of sustainability in the automotive, says Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Lamborghini. Today, we are accelerating on this journey to become a neutral CO2 company, choosing a holistic approach to include product, production plant, logistics, and supply chain.

Indeed, Lamborghini has embarked on many sustainability projects: from planting 10,000 trees to the biomonitoring of bees, through the realization of the largest photovoltaic plant in Emilia Romagna, just to name a few.

The brands sustainability efforts culminate in Direzione Cor Tauri, an ambitious program of transformation that aims for the Lamborghini roster to be entirely made up of hybrids by 2024 and for the introduction of a fourth fully electric model in 2030.

The biomethane plant is expected to be fully operational by 2023.