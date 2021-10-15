Canada – Renovations begin at the CBSA’s Regional Processing Centre in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle

October 12, 2021 Montréal, Quebec Canada Border Services Agency

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) today began renovations on two buildings, situated near the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle port of entry, to consolidate its operations and house its Regional Processing Centre (RPC).

The renovated premises will be transformed into multi-functional spaces to better meet the operational needs of the Agency.

Under a five-year lease agreement with the landlord, Guay Industries (GIL), over the next few months the CBSA will be moving out of the temporary facilities it has occupied since 2017.

The work is not expected to interfere with operations at the border.