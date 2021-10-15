Canada – Update: Lane closures on Alexandra Bridge

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to motorists for inspection and repair work during the following periods:

Thursday, October 14 and Friday, October 15, from 9 am to 3 pm

Saturday, October 16, and Sunday, October 17, from 7 am to 5 pm

Monday, October 18, from 7 pm, to Tuesday, October 19, at 6 am

From Tuesday, October 19, at 7 pm, to Wednesday, October 20, at 6 am

During these periods, the boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of the work.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.