Canada – CNSC renews Ontario Power Generation’s site preparation licence for its Darlington New Nuclear Project

Ottawa

Today, the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) announced its decision to renew the nuclear power reactor site preparation licence held by Ontario Power Generation Inc. (OPG) for its Darlington New Nuclear Project, located in the Municipality of Clarington, Ontario. This decision follows a public hearing held virtually on June 10 and 11, 2021. The renewed licence allows OPG to continue preparing the Darlington nuclear site for the potential future construction and operation of a new nuclear generating station.

In making its decision, the Commission considered submissions from OPG and 61 intervenors, as well as CNSC staff recommendations. The CNSC made participant funding available through its Participant Funding Program, and invited interventions from Indigenous groups, members of the public and stakeholders in this matter. Seven requesters received participant funding to assist with their interventions.

After reviewing all submissions, the Commission concluded that OPG is qualified to carry out the site preparation activities that the renewed licence will authorize. It also concluded that OPG will make adequate provision for the protection of the environment, and the health and safety of persons.



The record of decision is available on request to the Commission Secretariat at interventions@cnsc-ccsn.gc.ca. The decision will also be posted in both official languages at nuclearsafety.gc.ca at a later date. All submissions, hearing transcripts and the hearing webcast are available on the CNSC website.



The CNSC regulates the use of nuclear energy and materials to protect health, safety, security and the environment; to implement Canada’s international commitments on the peaceful use of nuclear energy; and to disseminate objective scientific, technical and regulatory information to the public.



Timeline

OPG applied for a licence renewal in June 2020.

The CNSC made funding available in October 2020 through the Participant Funding Program to support Indigenous peoples, members of the public and stakeholders in presenting their views to the Commission.

The Commission held a virtual public hearing on June 10 and 11, 2021 (hearing transcripts and webcast are available online or by request).

The renewed licence is valid until October 11, 2031.

