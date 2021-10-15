Beck and Bulow Expansion To Kodiak Island

The expansion involves a 7500 square foot production facility including cold storage and full processing capabilities. The size of the new facilities will enable Beck & Bulow to provide sustainable seafood at a much larger scale than ever before. All of the seafood they carry is naturally abundant and sustainably fished, a truly renewable resource. Kodiak has long been known for its incredible diversity of Alaskan fish, located in the first island of the Aleutian chain of islands. Its an exciting prospect for New Mexicans to have access to this caliber and selection of seafood.

Beck & Bulow has been offering wild Alaskan seafood to customers for about a year through a connection with co-founder JPs brother, a commercial fisherman. This connection quickly showed how much interest there was in purchasing good-quality fish. These new facilities will mean a wider selection and larger amount of fish available to both retail and wholesale customers nationwide. The salmon has always been a bestseller, both king and sockeye varieties. Alaskan sablefish is another favorite, with a buttery texture and flavor similar to Chilean sea bass. Wild Alaskan spot prawns and golden king crab always fly off the shelves when theyre in stock.

Beck & Bulow was founded on a love for the American bison, respect for the earth and honoring where food comes from. The company has since grown to provide a variety of carefully sourced meats in addition to bison including elk, wild boar, beef, lamb, poultry, wild-caught Alaskan seafood and more. They believe that a return to local butcher shops as a fixture of American communities has the power to transform the way we eat meat. Beck & Bulows butcher shop on Cerrillos Road has been a huge success since it opened in March earlier this year.

Beck & Bulow is a local pillar of the meat supply chain, providing meat to thousands of families as well as a large commercial market. They serve over 250 restaurants and businesses, Presbyterian Hospital, and grocery stores across the Rocky Mountain region. They have partnerships with Santa Fe Community College and the Santa Fe Indian School, and their meat has been featured by Edible and the Food Network.

