Holiday Inn Temple-Belton recognized as a finalist of BBB’s 2021 Torch Awards for Ethics competition

Holiday Inn Temple-Belton provides lodging services to every industry in the Temple market and is recognized as a great hotel that guests love, through a variety of review companies  IHG Guest Reviews 4.34/5, Google 3 Star Hotel, Booking.com 4.39/5, AAA 3 Diamonds, Expedia 4.3/5. We go through stringent evaluations to ensure our hotel meets and exceeds all requirements from our parent company IHG and additional companies such as AAA for our Diamond Rating. We feature a 1,350 square-foot meeting space and an onsite restaurant, Midway Bar & Grill, that is open for breakfast and dinner.

Director of Sales/Operations Sarah Japalucci, General Manager Kal Patel and the entire team at Holiday Inn Temple-Belton were excited to learn that they had been chosen as a finalist. We’re honored to be acknowledged for our ethical business practices, said Japalucci.

Since opening in 2008, Holiday Inn Temple-Belton has had the privilege to work with a variety of industries including medical, manufacturing, sports, technology, distribution, and transportation to ensure travelers have a reliable source for lodging.

On Oct. 7, BBB serving the Heart of Texas announced via a live, online event that Holiday Inn Temple-Belton was one of three finalists in the 10-21 employees category for the 2021 Torch Awards for Ethics. The community engagement and strength of Texas businesses was on full display for the judges this year, said John Etchieson, former BBB CEO and judge for the 2021 BBB Torch Awards. Congratulations to all of the finalists and thank you to everyone who applied to make this an extremely competitive event.

The Torch Awards competition is open to all for-profit businesses headquartered in BBBs 105-county service area. Nominees are offered the opportunity to submit an entry to BBB, where a panel of independent volunteer business and community leaders review the entries and choose the winners based on their performance in the marketplace.

About Holiday Inn Temple-Belton



Opened in 2008, Holiday Inn Temple-Belton is the only full service IHG Brand in Temple, TX and has been providing reliable lodging for our community ever since. Our business practices have allowed us to sustain the growth of the market and working alongside of local and national planners we have become known for our ability to ensure a great stay that meets the need of the individual and company. Our mission and inspiration is to be a Great Hotel that Guests Love at all times.

