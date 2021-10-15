A New Start: GAGTEQ Introduces A Game-Changing Portable Blender

LovliBlends-Portable blender debuted on multiple social platforms but was mostly popular on TikTok, where it currently has 445,000 views and counting from viewers all over the world, including the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, to name a few. GAGTEQ’s social media profiles include short videos demonstrating how to use the portable blender, as well as a cleaning tutorial. Other videos feature drink creations such as smoothies, milkshakes, blended iced coffees, and other favourites.

LovliBlends- Portable Blender Details:



 The waterproof portable blender has four stainless steel blades



 Currently available in pink and white



 The detachable base of the LovliBlends-Portable Blender makes it easy to use and clean



 USB Wireless Charging  blends up to 15 times

The founders of GAGTEQ stated, “We are extremely excited to announce the release of LovliBlends  Portable Blender.” “LovliBlends is ideal for when you don’t have time to blend a refreshing smoothie or shake before heading out.” There is a significant convenience factor because our portable blender allows you to blend at any time and enjoy your chilled beverage wherever you are.”

About GAGTEQ



GAGTEQ, which was founded in April 2021, recognises the importance of gadgets and technology and strives to provide high-quality gadgets and technology for a wide range of applications for your convenience. Both modern and traditional. TikTok: ( @ ) gagteq Instagram: ( @ ) gagteq



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUD9wem0xSQRgzaxXSpnqvA



Website: https://www.gagteq.com/lovliblends

###