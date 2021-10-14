GITEX Future Stars: GELLIFY is the Official Innovation Partner for the Second Year in a Row

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Oct 12, 2021 (Issuewire.com) –

GELLIFY is the official innovation partner second year in a row at the GITEX Future Stars, the startup event of the year which will be held from the 17th to the 20th October 2021 in Dubai.

The live event will offer corporates and startups the opportunity to tap into each other’s resources and effectively collaborate to realize their innovations goals. GELLIFY, a business innovation platform managing digital transformations, brings to the program its experience with enabling robust innovation ecosystems in other regions of the world. The company’s CEO and other senior executives will be present to enable meaningful interactions between corporates, start-ups, and investors.

“When start-ups and established businesses collaborate in a structured way, they would fulfill their innovation potential faster and sustainably. GELLIFY brings with its deep experience in building a large network of curated tech startups that corporates can leverage, nevertheless we also advance corporates with open innovation and digital transformation services, leveraging the same network of international startups. We also have a forum of investors that startups can connect with,” said Massimo Cannizzo, CEO and Co-Founder at GELLIFY Middle East.

“Only a strong ecosystem with the right partners and motivated stakeholders can help create and sustain innovation in a digitally connected world,” Cannizzo added. On Oct 17, Cannizzo will be part of the panel on the topic of “How can we protect our startup ecosystems from disruption.”

GELLIFY will also identify the next big startups that they think will be game changers and add them to their global portfolio. The Founder and CEO of the GELLIFY Group, Fabio Nalucci, will be part of the jury in the final round of the GITEX Future Stars Supernova Challenge on October 20th.

GELLIFY will also participate in other major events at GITEX to showcase its expertise and to enhance thought leadership in innovation. On October 18, Enrique Ortega, Managing Director, GELLIFY, will speak on the steep climb from startups to corporates. The next day, Neil Ford, the Innovation Manager of GELLIFY will talk about the GELLIFICATION program, the unique approach to “solidify” the fluid innovation ideas of corporates.

About GELLIFY

GELLIFY is an innovation platform that connects high-tech B2B startups with traditional companies to innovate their processes, products, and business models. With headquarters in Italy and offices in Spain and the United Arab Emirates, the company’s success is based on its unique model that infuses companies with the most advanced B2B startup technologies and GELLIFY’s expertise. The platform accompanies startups from their “gaseous” or “liquid” embryonic state to a reliable and scalable “solid” state through its exclusive and proprietary growth program, GELLIFICATION. This growth is financed through smart investments implemented by GELLIFY and its co-investors.

GELLIFY has also created a community called EXPLORE where entrepreneurs, innovators, and professionals can connect on any digital device. Through the app, downloadable from the App Store and Google Play Store, subscribers can have phygital experiences that alternate between the physical and digital world, participate in events, and infuse their companies with the most advanced startup technologies and GELLIFY skills.

GELLIFY consists of 3 business units:

– GELLIFY for Startups, which is dedicated to the gellification of startups that have already expressed traction in the market. The gellification program provides more complex services than the mentorship and basic business creation services typical of incubators. It lasts 6-24 months and involves all areas of the company.

– GELLIFY for Companies, which is focused on open innovation services for SMEs and large corporations that want to build new innovative business paths. This division specializes in corporate venturing, innovation strategies, sales and marketing digitization, Industry 4.0 and digital operations, digitization, and workforce empowerment.

– GELLIFY for Investors, which provides investment advisory services and manages a GELLIFY Investment Fund for selected innovative B2B tech startups.

Partners of GELLIFY for 2021 include the tax consulting firm Pirola Pennuto Zei & Associati with Partner Stefano Tronconi and Associate Partner Luca Neri; the law firm Gianni & Origoni with Partner Federico Dettori and Associate Partner Rodrigo Boccioletti, as part of the activities of the Gop4Venture practice; and T.T. Tecnosistemi, a company focused on advanced IT solutions.

GELLIFY Contacts

PR Contact:

Mukesh Dua

Mob: +971551072139

Website: www.gellify.com

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/gellify

Media Contact