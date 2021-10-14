Shivam Thakur won Gold Medal in Indo-Nepal International Championship by SGADF

Agra, Uttar Pradesh Oct 13, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – SGADF organized the 6th Indo Nepal championship with great enthusiasm and joy Nepal SGADF collaborated with school games and activity development foundation (SGADF) and conducted the tournament from 3rd October 2021 to 7th October 2021. The players from India participated in five different games including shooting, badminton, Athletics, kabaddi, and basketball. The competitors backed laurels to the country by conquering medals in diverse games. Shivam Thakur in the shooting has won the gold medal and has made the nation proud. This is not for the first time but the 4th time that he has backed a gold medal in 10m pistol shooting after making India proud in Srilanka, Malaysia, and Bangladesh in county games. By winning the medal in Nepal he has confirmed his selection for the Asian Games which will be held in Abu-Dhabi from 5th November 2021 to 9th November 2021. He is also our hope for world games which will be held in January. In badminton, India has won 4 gold medals,3 silver, and 1 bronze medal in various age categories in the events of singles and double. Our Indian girls have also held our heads high by winning a silver medal in basketball.

Unfortunately, our Athletics and kabbadi players had a sinking feeling as they tried their best but we’re unable to win a medal. But overall the players made our motherland proud.

SGADF is a Non-Profit & Non-Government Organization, Committed to Promote games, Physical Education, Sports Science, Research, and Youth & Social Activities at the National and International level in view to spread the Olympic Movement & Olympics to realize the dream of Barron Pierre de Coubertin. School Games & Activity Development Foundation was created to serve the state and nation with programs in sports, events, social events, health, Scout and guide, and activity. The role of the association is to prepare to aspire such as children, physically, disabled, intellectually challenged, young men & woman and professional for a career in sports by setting up the academy and providing specialized training to them. this will make it possible for them to compete in state, national & international events with a greater degree of confidence.

The association believes that the essence of any sport is passion. nothing is more important in life than having a passion for what one does school games & activity development foundation in its Endeavour plans to build academies across the nation, teen youngsters, promote talented players, finance promising players, sponsor indigent players, conduct sports classes or camps provide proper infrastructure, equipment, etc. Without discrimination as to religion, race, caste, colour or creed .school games & activity also intends to promote employment opportunities, promote the study.

School Games & Activity Development Foundation is an India/National level Foundation registered to provide a platform to youth’s boys and girls to show their talent in the field of games & Activities. School Games & Activity Development Foundation is basically divided into two parts games and Activities. Games contain various Indoor, outdoor, individual, team games, yoga, Beach games, winter Games, and martial art. Activities contain singing, Dancing, Acting, Modelling, Drama, Writing, Scout and Guide, Health, Social Develop, and drawing skills, etc. School Games & Activity Development Foundation time to time organizes Unit level to International level events and Championship.

School Games & Activity Development Foundation organize Youth festival competition to bring the hidden talent of youths. School Games & Activity Development Foundation do not get any funds or grant from a state or central government so it charges a nominal entry/registration fees from students. This fee is used for office expenses, booking of grounds, Venue, medals, trophies, certificates, official’s payment, Transportation and officials, food and stay of participations and official staff, the salary of office staff, C.A. fees. School Games & Activity Development Foundation also provide financial support to financial week students but School Games & Activity Development Foundation never claim that the certificate issued by School Games & Activity Development Foundation or its state association will help the players for any sports or special quota in jobs or admission. Its benefits in job and admission are as per Govt. rules. We try for private sponsorship so that we can provide better facilities for participation.

Shivam Thakur is an international pistol shooter who has ventured into Sports facilitation by encouraging students to take part in different Sports. He is the Brand Ambassador of School Games and Activity Development Foundation of Bhutani Group, a Board member, and a National member of many sports bodies and foundations.

He is also the promoter for many companies. He is a multi-talented sportsman who is involved wholeheartedly in sports and cultural activities at a very young day. He has played Cricket at State and National levels under 16 teams and shooting at the International level. He won several medals and Awards for shooting and cricket in India, Singapore, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and other countries.

For his excellent achievements in sports and his hard work in propagating sports and cultural activities, he has been awarded Student Ratna Award, International Croma Award, Youth Award, Voda Award, and many more. He believes “ if you can believe it, the mind achieves it”.

He is directly involved in Various Sports Federations and tries his best to inspire students from all backgrounds to take part in sports and cultural activities. He presented SGADF as a platform for children to achieve their goals by adopting sports as a medium. He is continuously working with the aim of breaking the vicious cycle of non-transparency of opportunity to privileged and unprivileged children.

