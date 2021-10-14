COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 271

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has achieved 96 Crore (96,78,08,545) today. More than 32 lakh (32,36,997) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10375623 2nd Dose 9057764 FLWs 1st Dose 18360382 2nd Dose 15453809 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 389942616 2nd Dose 106940919 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 166945268 2nd Dose 84855744 Over 60 years 1st Dose 105311889 2nd Dose 60564531 Cumulative 1st dose administered 690935778 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 276872767 Total 967808545

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 13thOctober, 2021 (271stDay) HCWs 1st Dose 94 2nd Dose 8518 FLWs 1st Dose 536 2nd Dose 23436 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 1055889 2nd Dose 1135725 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 253614 2nd Dose 388230 Over 60 years 1st Dose 154751 2nd Dose 216204 1st Dose Administered in Total 1464884 2nd Dose Administered in Total 1772113 Total 3236997

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

