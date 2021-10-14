COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 271

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has achieved 96 Crore (96,78,08,545) today. More than 32 lakh (32,36,997) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.
The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs
1st Dose
10375623
2nd Dose
9057764
FLWs
1st Dose
18360382
2nd Dose
15453809
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
389942616
2nd Dose
106940919
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
166945268
2nd Dose
84855744
Over 60 years
1st Dose
105311889
2nd Dose
60564531
Cumulative 1st dose administered
690935778
Cumulative 2nd dose administered
276872767
Total
967808545
Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:
Date: 13thOctober, 2021 (271stDay)
HCWs
1st Dose
94
2nd Dose
8518
FLWs
1st Dose
536
2nd Dose
23436
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
1055889
2nd Dose
1135725
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
253614
2nd Dose
388230
Over 60 years
1st Dose
154751
2nd Dose
216204
1st Dose Administered in Total
1464884
2nd Dose Administered in Total
1772113
Total
3236997
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.
