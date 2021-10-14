Select Page

COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 271

Oct 14, 2021 | Business

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has achieved 96 Crore (96,78,08,545) today. More than 32 lakh (32,36,997) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today.  The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10375623

2nd Dose

9057764

FLWs

1st Dose

18360382

2nd Dose

15453809

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

389942616

2nd Dose

106940919

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

166945268

2nd Dose

84855744

Over 60 years

1st Dose

105311889

2nd Dose

60564531

Cumulative 1st dose administered

690935778

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

276872767

Total

967808545

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 13thOctober, 2021 (271stDay)

HCWs

1st Dose

94

2nd Dose

8518

FLWs

1st Dose

536

2nd Dose

23436

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

1055889

2nd Dose

1135725

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

253614

2nd Dose

388230

Over 60 years

1st Dose

154751

2nd Dose

216204

1st Dose Administered in Total

1464884

2nd Dose Administered in Total

1772113

Total

3236997

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

****

MV

HFW/COVID Vaccination/13thOctober/5

(Release ID: 1763724)
Visitor Counter : 308