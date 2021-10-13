Canada – Minister Ng meets with international counterparts at G20 Trade and Investment Ministers meeting

Ottawa, Canada – Global Affairs Canada

International cooperation on rules-based trade is key to supporting a strong, sustainable and inclusive economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the margins of the G20 Trade and Investment Ministers meeting held in Italy on October 11 and 12, 2021, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade met with key ministerial and trade counterparts, including:

Damien O’Connor, New Zealand’s Minister of Agriculture and Minister for Trade and Export Growth, Biosecurity, Land Information and Rural Communities

Gan Kim Yong, Minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore

Tatiana Clouthier Carrillo, Mexico’s Secretary of Economy

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumers Affairs & Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles, India

Ebrahim Patel, South African Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition

Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director, International Trade Centre (ITC)

Luigi Di Maio, Italy’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Minister Ng discussed the upcoming World Trade Organization’s (WTO) 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) with Damien O’Connor, New Zealand’s Minister of Agriculture and Minister for Trade and Export Growth, Biosecurity, Land Information and Rural Communities. She expressed her appreciation for New Zealand’s engagement in the Canada-led Ottawa Group on WTO reform and continued collaboration to support success at MC12. Minister Ng highlighted Canada’s recognition of New Zealand’s leadership as this year’s APEC Chair, at which Canada will be prepared to engage on priority issues such as Indigenous economic participation and inclusive trade.

While speaking with Gan Kim Yong, Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry, Minister Ng expressed Canada’s commitment to deepening trade and investment relations with Singapore and the broader Association of Southeast Asian Nations region. The ministers exchanged perspectives on ways our countries can collaborate in the fields of clean energy and infrastructure. Minister Ng also expressed appreciation for Singapore’s continued engagement in the Ottawa Group and discussed priorities ahead of MC12.

Minister Ng discussed the growing economic relationship between Canada and Mexico with Tatiana Clouthier Carrillo, Mexico’s Secretary of Economy. Minister Ng and Secretary Clouthier reaffirmed their interest in continuing to work together on creating opportunities for companies and workers to thrive under efforts to support a strong, sustainable and inclusive economic recovery in both countries. The ministers discussed CUSMA implementation, including automotive rules of origin. Minister Ng also reiterated Canada’s ongoing and growing concern with the investment climate in Mexico, especially in the mining and energy sectors.

Ministers Ng and Goyal of India discussed ongoing negotiations on the Canada-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and the Canada-India Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement. The ministers agreed to continue working together to deepen the commercial relationship between Canada and India. Further, Ministers Ng and Goyal discussed cooperation in support of WTO reform and successful outcomes at MC12. Minister Ng emphasized the importance of supporting the flow of trade in agricultural and other food products, including for Canadian exports of pulses to India.

During her discussions with Minister Patel of South Africa, Minister Ng underlined the long-standing relationship between Canada and South Africa. She highlighted the abundant opportunities for mutual growth and reiterated the need to continue collaborative efforts to strengthen trade and investment links, including efforts to reform the WTO and ensure ambitious outcomes at MC12.

Minister Ng also met with Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director of the Geneva-based International Trade Centre. They both reaffirmed their common interest in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises with the tools, resources and relief they need, especially during the economic recovery. They discussed opportunities to work together to support small businesses and to empower women, indigenous and underrepresented entrepreneurs. Minister Ng expressed her desire to work collaboratively with the ITC to the benefit of our workers, businesses, and communities.

Minister Ng also spoke with Luigi Di Maio, Italy’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and thanked him for hosting the G20 Trade and Investment Ministers Meeting.

