Canada – Sherien Barsoum named Producer with NFB Ontario Studio in Toronto.

Montreal – National Film Board of Canada (NFB)

Ontario Studio head Anita Lee announced today that Sherien Barsoum is now confirmed as Producer with NFB English Program in Toronto.

A film director and producer based in Toronto, Sherien directed and produced Cynara, Ride for Promise and Player Zero, winning the Hot Docs Short Film Pitch and Best Canadian Documentary at NorthWest Fest. She was the producer of Dreams in Vantablack and Babe, I Hate To Go, which played top festivals internationally and was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award.

Sherien was also the story consultant on the Oscar-shortlisted Frame 394 and co-produced House of Z, the first feature bought and distributed by Condé Nast, now on Netflix.

Sherien is a founding member of the Racial Equity Media Collective, which uses research to advocate on behalf of racialized creators in Canada. She is also the former Director of Programming for the Reelworld Film Festival and served as a board member of the Documentary Organization of Canada.

“I’m delighted to have someone with Sherien’s background and achievements as our new Ontario Studio producer. She has a proven track record as a filmmaker and producer of acclaimed projects, and as a passionate supporter of racialized creators. Her deep connection to diverse creative communities and her key relationships within documentary film reflect the priorities of the Ontario Studio and the NFB at large. I’m very excited to welcome Sherien to the team,” said Anita Lee, Executive Producer, Ontario Studio.

