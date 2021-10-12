Hong Kong – CE to visit Guangzhou and Shenzhen

CE to visit Guangzhou and Shenzhen **********************************



The Chief Executive, Mrs Carrie Lam, will depart for Guangzhou via Shenzhen tomorrow (October 13). She will visit Guangzhou and Shenzhen the following day.

Mrs Lam will attend the opening ceremony of the 130th China Import and Export Fair and the Pearl River International Trade Forum on October 14. The Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan; the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Mr Edward Yau; the Director of the Chief Executive’s Office, Mr Chan Kwok-ki; and the Commissioner for the Development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Mr Tommy Yuen, will join the visit.

Mrs Lam will depart for Shenzhen in the afternoon on the same day to meet with the leaders of the city. Mr Yau, Mr Chan Kwok-ki and Mr Yuen, as well as the Secretary for the Environment, Mr Wong Kam-sing; the Secretary for Transport and Housing, Mr Frank Chan Fan; the Secretary for Innovation and Technology, Mr Alfred Sit; and the Secretary for Security, Mr Tang Ping-keung, will join the visit programme in Shenzhen.

Mrs Lam will return to Hong Kong in the evening on October 14. During her absence, the Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr John Lee, will be the Acting Chief Executive.