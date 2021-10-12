Canada – Deputy Prime Minister to attend G7 and G20 Finance Ministers’ Meetings and Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank

This week, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, will attend the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in Washington, D.C.

October 11, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario – Department of Finance Canada

The Deputy Prime Minister will also attend G7 and G20 Finance Ministers’ and Central Banks Governors’ Meetings, as well as meetings of the International Monetary and Financial Committee. The Deputy Prime Minister will be joined by the Governor of the Bank of Canada, Tiff Macklem. The Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance, the Honourable Mona Fortier, will also virtually attend, on behalf of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action and the Commonwealth Finance Ministers Meeting. The Minister of International Development, the Honourable Karina Gould, will also virtually participate in the IMF-World Bank Development Committee meeting on behalf of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Ministers and governors will discuss coordinated actions to support a strong and inclusive recovery from the COVID-19 recession; international tax fairness in an era of digitalized and globalized commerce; pressing global challenges such as climate change; and addressing the economic impacts of the COVID-19 recession on women, including the need for accessible and affordable childcare.

An itinerary of events will be released in advance of the meetings.

“This week’s meetings are an important opportunity for Canada to help shape a green, resilient, and inclusive economic recovery. Working closely with our international partners is especially crucial in supporting people who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, in ensuring tax fairness and ending the race to the bottom, and in fostering green growth. Our collective action will build stronger and more resilient economies and societies for everyone.”

– The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance