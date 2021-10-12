CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF PROCEEDS ON A VISIT TO SRI LANKA

General MM Naravane, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has proceeded on a visit to Sri Lanka from 12 to 16 October 2021. This is his first visit to Sri Lanka as COAS.

During the visit, he will be meeting the Country’s senior military and civilian leadership where he will discuss avenues for enhancing India-Sri Lanka defence relations. The Army Chief will take forward the excellent defence cooperation between Sri Lanka and India through multiple meetings with senior officials of the security establishment and exchange views on various defence related issues. He will interact with the Service Chiefs, visit the Headquarters of the Sri Lankan Army, the Gajaba Regimental Headquarters and the Sri Lankan Military Academy.

The COAS will witness the culmination phase of the joint exercise between India and Sri Lanka, “Exercise Mitra Shakti”, and later address the students and faculty at the Defence Services Command and Staff College at Batalanda.

The Army Chief is also scheduled to call on the Hon’ble President and Hon’ble Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.

******

SC/VBY/KRC

(Release ID: 1763149)

Visitor Counter : 512





