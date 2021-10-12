COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 269

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed95.82 Crore(95,82,64,532) today. More than 59 lakh (59,62,469) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.
The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs
1st Dose
1,03,75,396
2nd Dose
90,34,986
FLWs
1st Dose
1,83,59,200
2nd Dose
1,53,95,110
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
38,65,14,621
2nd Dose
10,39,10,487
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
16,60,82,662
2nd Dose
8,38,00,217
Over 60 years
1st Dose
10,48,28,845
2nd Dose
5,99,63,008
Cumulative 1st dose administered
68,61,60,724
Cumulative 2nd dose administered
27,21,03,808
Total
95,82,64,532
Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:
Date: 11thOctober, 2021 (269thDay)
HCWs
1st Dose
153
2nd Dose
10,552
FLWs
1st Dose
397
2nd Dose
33,585
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
21,61,257
2nd Dose
19,16,301
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
5,37,285
2nd Dose
6,52,008
Over 60 years
1st Dose
2,91,192
2nd Dose
3,59,739
1st Dose Administered in Total
29,90,284
2nd Dose Administered in Total
29,72,185
Total
59,62,469
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.
