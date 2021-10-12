COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 269

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed95.82 Crore(95,82,64,532) today. More than 59 lakh (59,62,469) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,75,396 2nd Dose 90,34,986 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,59,200 2nd Dose 1,53,95,110 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 38,65,14,621 2nd Dose 10,39,10,487 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 16,60,82,662 2nd Dose 8,38,00,217 Over 60 years 1st Dose 10,48,28,845 2nd Dose 5,99,63,008 Cumulative 1st dose administered 68,61,60,724 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 27,21,03,808 Total 95,82,64,532

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 11thOctober, 2021 (269thDay) HCWs 1st Dose 153 2nd Dose 10,552 FLWs 1st Dose 397 2nd Dose 33,585 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 21,61,257 2nd Dose 19,16,301 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 5,37,285 2nd Dose 6,52,008 Over 60 years 1st Dose 2,91,192 2nd Dose 3,59,739 1st Dose Administered in Total 29,90,284 2nd Dose Administered in Total 29,72,185 Total 59,62,469

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

