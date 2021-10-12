Select Page

COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 269

Oct 12, 2021 | Business

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed95.82 Crore(95,82,64,532) today. More than 59 lakh (59,62,469) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today.  The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

1,03,75,396

2nd Dose

90,34,986

FLWs

1st Dose

1,83,59,200

2nd Dose

1,53,95,110

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

38,65,14,621

2nd Dose

10,39,10,487

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

16,60,82,662

2nd Dose

8,38,00,217

Over 60 years

1st Dose

10,48,28,845

2nd Dose

5,99,63,008

Cumulative 1st dose administered

68,61,60,724

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

27,21,03,808

Total

95,82,64,532

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 11thOctober, 2021 (269thDay)

HCWs

1st Dose

153

2nd Dose

10,552

FLWs

1st Dose

397

2nd Dose

33,585

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

21,61,257

2nd Dose

19,16,301

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

5,37,285

2nd Dose

6,52,008

Over 60 years

1st Dose

2,91,192

2nd Dose

3,59,739

1st Dose Administered in Total

29,90,284

2nd Dose Administered in Total

29,72,185

Total

59,62,469

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

