Self-Service Kiosks in Containers and Vehicles Are the New Concept in the Decentralization of Public Services

In order to decentralize public services, such as bill payments, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS self-service kiosks can be installed in strategic locations, in containers or mobile units, giving rise to a new paradigm of self-service attendance.

Self-service kiosks for public services can be installed in mobile units (such as containers and vans) that can be placed in strategic locations, offering a more convenient and practical service to customers.

Controlling the affluence in critical areas, self-service kiosks can be placed in a technological space, which citizens can use to perform the services they need, without having to wait in long lines.

This new paradigm of self-service attendance aims to create, present and commercialize true immersive experiences. The use of multimedia kiosks in the most diverse sectors is, increasingly, changing attendance and being an investment for a more attractive and effective communication.

Besides, self-service kiosks present numerous advantages for users, being prepared to present multimedia contents and to serve all needs as an interactive self-service system, improving the customer service process.

With all services just a click away, multimedia kiosks provide customers with access to public servicessuch as the Citizen’s Card, passport, driver’s license, webcam, among others. This, because the multimedia kiosks can be customized to accept cash or ATM card payments, being possible the integration with any existing software in the entities/ companies to obtain clients’ information, amounts to pay, etc.

Self-service multimedia kiosks, such as the MEDIA QSR from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS, have elegant and modern lines that, combined with interactive technology, give the equipment an unusual ability to provide information autonomously to customers.

PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS’ self-service technology aims to simplify the user experience for a wide range of services.

Photo: https://ibb.co/GWbBqxK

Take a look at https://swki.me/NTC7ab2l