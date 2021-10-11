Sam T Rajkumar’s New Single “Let’s Create a Society #beinghuman” is Set to Release Soon

Using a diverse style, talented artist Sam T Rajkumar is driven to rise and establish a compelling musical imprint in the industry with his upcoming single “Let’s create a Society.” Hitting the music scene this month, the song with the hashtag #BeingHuman is a fusion of the experimental genre that uniquely amalgamates western music and eclectic harmonies with Indian classical beats and instrumentation to set the good vibes in motion. Channeling his creative depth to create a song that musically binds people without discrimination; the artist intends to create a society that emphasizes love and respect.

Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Sam T Rajkumar is an author, sketching artist, theologian, an independent music producer, and also a singer-songwriter who has already created ripples in the industry with his artistic perspective. The artist collaborates with both national and international artists to curate his enriched soundscapes that distinctively outline his charismatic approach towards sound design. Following the release of his first song “Um Namame,” the artist quickly garnered the attention of the audience with his subsequent releases “Your Love” and “En Kartha.”

Stay hooked as the singer gears up to drop his next Tamil single “Aaviyil” shortly followed by some other remixes as well. The single “Let’s create a Society” will be available on Spotify, Youtube and Apple Music, and also follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more details.