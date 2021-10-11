PM congratulates Anshu Malik and Sarita Mor for winning medals at World Wrestling Championship 2021

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Anshu Malik for winning Silver medal and Sarita Mor for winning Bronze medal at World Wrestling Championship 2021
The Prime Minister tweeted :
“Congratulations to @OLyAnshu for winning the Silver and @saritamor3 for winning the Bronze at the World Wrestling Championship 2021. Best wishes to these outstanding athletes for their future endeavours.”
Congratulations to @OLyAnshu for winning the Silver and @saritamor3 for winning the Bronze at the World Wrestling Championship 2021. Best wishes to these outstanding athletes for their future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/2HNzheJ6G7
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2021
