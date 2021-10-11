PM lauds Indian shooting team for topping the medal tally at the Junior World Championships

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulates Indian shooters for topping the medal tally at the Shooting Junior World Championships with 40 medals including 16 Gold medals.



“Outstanding performance by our shooters! India emerges on top of the medal tally at the Shooting Junior World Championships with 40 medals including 16 Golds. Congratulations to the team and best wishes for the future. This success will inspire several budding shooters.”

