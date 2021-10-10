IIEBM Ranked 10th in Times Top Institutes of West India Survey 2020

In the first semester of 15 weeks all the students are put on par by imparting training on various business processes.

However, in the second semester, of 15 weeks students are put through hands on exercises using SAP for various business processes.

Whereas in the 3rd semester, students go through e-learning course offered by SAP e-Academy in additions to which they have to undergo three months industry training in the form of an internship program.

The objective of these certificate programs is to create industry ready resources who can be gainfully employed upon completion of these courses. The certificate programs will give students a chance to refine their essential skills and develop a cutting edge thus increasing their industry competence, confidence, and employability.

