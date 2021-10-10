Melanin Planted, a black woman-owned company geared towards millennials and beginner plant parents launches online

Dee already had a green thumb from helping her late grandfather in his garden as a child, and expertise in social media marketing. She decided to combine these talents and officially launched her business in May 2021 in her grandfathers honor. To get started, she taught herself everything about being an online entrepreneur- from website development to content creation, branding, and finance.

With Melanin Planted, Dee is teaching people to trust the process of raising plants, and trust themselves to develop a green thumb so their plants prosper. She wants her customers to take away three things from Melanin Planted:



Plant care is self-care; taking care of plants teaches patience, mindfulness, optimism, and grounding.



Normalize that perfection is a myth; plants are not always green, nor are they perfect, and that is ok.



Everyone is a lifelong learner; you will learn as you grow.

The benefit of being 100% online is that Melanin Planted is open year-round with collections that include live houseplants, pots, LED grow lights, plant stands, virtual plant consultations and other plant care resources. To make sure your new plants thrive, they offer 15-, 30-, or 60-minute virtual consultations with a plant-care expert. They also offer faux plants as a gateway for those who are not yet comfortable with live plants.

Melanin Planted offers premium plants at affordable prices with no risk. There is a 30-day Healthy Plant Guarantee (because some plants can get stressed during shipment), as well as one time replacement within 30 days of purchase.

To find out more and start your plant collection visit https://www.melaninplanted.com/.

