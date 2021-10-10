Anwarul Islam Tahsin Biography, Age, Life Carrer, Family Background and Sucess Story

That’s what made Anwarul Islam Tahsin a famous name in the social media world. Becoming one of the top influences and musicians and carrying a good amount of experience Anwarul Islam Tahsin left no grain interned for maximum income generation and marketing through social media means. Thus passing over the same to the others. It’s his dream to become a millionaire and there’s no looking back for Tahsin.

Education: He spent the most precious and golden days of his life in the Sonagazi area of Feni Zilla. The memories of his childhood are still there. Chalk in the hands of his studies in Sonagazi Ideal Institute and then North CharChandia govt. Primary School. His parents were born in the Feni district. However, Tahsin has grown up in Sonagazi Upazila. He still remembers his childhood. Anwarul Islam Tahsin’s parents are both alive. They live in Feni, Bangladesh. His father Mohammad Zahirul Islam is a Teacher And his mother Shamim Akhter is a housewife. His parents live in their own house. His father is a very honest and devoted person. People from all walks of life respect his father. His mother is just like his father. Anwarul Islam Tahsin’s education started from a private school in his area. According to him, the name of the school was Ideal Institute Sonagazi, which was closed a long time ago. From there he was admitted to North Char Chandia Govt. primary School. He did not stay there for very long. He studied there for 4 years. He passed PSC from there And passed JSC and SSC from Sonagazi MD Saber Pilot govt. High School. And completed a Diploma in Engineering at Computer Science and Technology from Feni Computer Institute. Now he is studying at Northern University Bangladesh.

Career: Anwarul Islam Tahsin has caught everyone’s attention through his work. Everyone loved him. Tahsin has always tried to help others. With that goal in mind, he started TahseeNian. And there was music. Which attracted people to various online platforms. In this way, he gradually came before the people through his work and knowledge. And everyone was fascinated to get him. He is an impossibly beautiful and good person.

Anwarul Islam Tahsin’s name as a freelancer was in the face of a little nickname. But he made his debut in this regard through TahseeNian And that’s where his song starts. The beginning of his song world started with the hand of his Friend Ashek. Together they started their organization. And the two of them together appeared in front of everyone today. Gained recognition in society as a young entrepreneur, a freelancer, and a music artist.

Anwarul Islam Tahsin’s cover song was “Cad mama Aaj Boddo Eka Boro Hoyeci Ami “. This song became everyone’s favorite. And TahseeNian’s Web Development Project was their breakthrough! In the series, Tahsin is now an established artist and freelancer and Journalist and Photographer on all fronts.

His tactics his work experience and knowledge have helped a number of people in different ways to achieve their targets. He also has been collaborating with a number of renewed brands. Anwarul Islam Tahsin also has his hands in the Bollywood industry as he carries various campaigns for movies and commercials on social media who started his career studying side by side had a dream of achieving something big. Along with his studies, he started his social media platform thus helping in various campaigns for a variety of industries to scale their business using the same digital marketing strategies that he utilized to grow his own brand name.

Success: Anwarul Islam Tahsin is a public figure, who has reached millions with his social media status and encouraging youth who would like to influence their career in the same. He is always networking and on the go. He has millions of views and followers and people look up to him as an idol. He still reserves a powerful position digitally. His campaign is noted and recognized all beyond the globe. Tahsin has provided success to a number of brands he had collaborated with via his ability to see trends far before they start spreading. He is widely known as one of the best in the business at creating organic viral growth and pairing it with paid digital media campaigns for his clients and achieving a commendable name in the industry.

When asked about his digital game Anwarul Islam Tahsin states, “One must pay attention to the needs of their audience, also it’s important to be true and genuine to them. The best way to influence people is to know what kind of content they expect. I’m always focused on being original rather than following someone. If your content and concept are interestingly unique it will definitely tempt the targeted audience. Once you learn to read people’s minds, there you go!!

Anwarul Islam Tahsin started his career to spread happiness all over the world by creating music and motivational blog writing. He has already released more than 10+ music albums on many international Music Platforms like Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, Napster, tidal, amazon. His big hits are ” Cad Mama Aaj Boddo Eka” About his career as a music composer and lyricist, he recently said, “In fact, to be a successful music composer requires a lot of skills to do and to be a lyricist you must need a lot of knowledge about the meaning of life.

YouTube is a very popular medium at the present time that’s why Anwarul Islam Tahsin uploads his music videos to his own YouTube channel named “TahseeNian”. So he chooses YouTube to share his talent. In a short time, he is getting amazing responses from his audience. So the views of the videos and the subscribers of the channel are increasing day by day.

Another Success: Anwarul Islam Tahsin is a renowned and successful Entrepreneur. He started Sonagazi News and News BD an online news portal company in 2020, and in 2017 another TahseeNian startup company, BD News provided all citizen update news and provided TahseeNian digital marketing and IT-related solutions services that are now popular among people. Achieving and working with a number of entrepreneurs from home as well as abroad. His Youtube Channel Name is TahseeNian.

TahseeNian provides services such as digital marketing, SEO, SEM, cyber security, social media account management, brand promotion etc.

