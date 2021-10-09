ALL WOMEN CYCLE EXPEDITION FROM WAR MEMORIAL, LONGEWALA TO NATIONAL WAR MEMORIAL, NEW DELHI

As a part of Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations, the Indian Air Force (IAF) organized an all women joint Service Cycling expedition from War Memorial, Longewala to National War Memorial, New Delhi. The expedition was flagged off on 25 Sep 21 by Air Vice Marshal Rohit Mahajan VM, Senior Officer-in-Charge Administration (SOA), HQ SWAC.

The 14 member team comprised of Sqn Ldr Snehal Satija (Team Leader), Sqn Ldr Suzata Yadav, Sqn Ldr Kritika Pande, Sqn Ldr Samidha Sharma, Sqn Ldr Misha Purshothaman, Flt Lt Megha Sharma, Flt Lt Shweta Priya, Capt Swati Rai, Capt Shivani, Capt Sonali Upadhyay, Lt Rajlakshmi Rathore, Lt Kirti Shukla, Flt Lt Nagma Parveen and Fg Offr Komal Rani.

In a span of 12 days the team covered a distance of 1009 km. The members of the team interacted with college students and school children enroute motivation them to join the armed forces. The team also interacted with villagers during these twelve days and spread awareness amongst them about women empowerment.

The team was received by Director General (Administration) Air Marshal K Anantharaman VSM at National War Memorial, New Delhi where they paid tribute to the fallen heroes. The team was later flagged in at Air Force Station, New Delhi by Air Officer-in-Charge Administration Air Marshal VPS Rana VSM. He congratulated the team for their determination and dedicated efforts ensuring completion of the expedition in stipulated time.