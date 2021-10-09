Padma Vibhushan Dr. Teejan Bai inspires mentees and mentors of GOAL program of Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Facebook India

Dr. Teejan Bai, a Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awardee, addressed the Mentees and Mentors of the GOAL program on 9th October 2021 as part of the Inspiration Masterclass on GOAL Program.

The celebrated Pandavani folk singer talked about stories from her childhood, her struggles of growing up and becoming one of India’s most renowned folk artists. Dr. Teejan Bai also spoke extensively on women empowerment, and reflected on her childhood experience of defying gender roles and shared her guidance with mentees of the GOAL Program.

Teejan Bai also stressed to the mentees on the importance of staying dedicated to their goals and interests to remain committed for success in life “Don’t get dissuaded by what people say, stay committed to what you do and what you love” said Dr. Teejan Bai, in conversation with Mr. Sameer Jain, Managing Director, Primus Partners.

The GOAL Program organizes Fortnightly Inspiration Masterclasses through which inspiring personalities who can share their experiences on this platform and enable learnings for the program’s mentees are invited.

Going Online as Leaders (GOAL) Program by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) and Facebook India aims to provide skilling for tribal youth with a focus on enabling digital presence in addition to strengthening core skills to drive their professional-economical upliftment. The program intends to upskill and empower 5,000 tribal youths over the course of next five years to harness the full potential of digital platforms and tools to learn new ways of doing business, explore and connect with domestic and international markets. It is designed to provide mentorship to tribal youth through digital mode and envisages to act as a catalyst to explore hidden talents of the tribal youth, which will help in their personal development as well as contribute to all-round upliftment of their society.

As part of the program, in addition to the core classes, fortnightly expert sessions are organized wherein distinguished leaders and experts from various fields are invited to interact with the mentees of the GOAL Program and guide their development through personal and professional experiences.

In last 2 months, similar inspiration sessions have been taken by Mr. Bhaichung Bhutia, former captain of the Indian Football Team.

Ms. Ajaita Shah, Founder and CEO of Frontier Markets, focusing on entrepreneurship development. On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, session was taken by Mr. Laxman Singh Markam, Deputy Secretary to the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. The GOAL program also organized a Corporate Masterclass with Mr. Anurag Jain, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Car Dekho, on 18th September 2021.

