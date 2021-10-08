Blusky Maintains Strong Presence At Restoration Industry’s Seasonal Tradeshows & Conference Events

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is honored and eager to participate in upcoming tradeshows as the restoration and construction industries ramp up live events to close out 2021. A leading property restoration company, BluSky has 35 office locations throughout the United States and maintains an active network of trade partners who support the company’s efforts to help families return to homes and businesses after floods, fires and other natural disasters.

As with many live events in 2020, tradeshows and conferences saw cancellations across the board in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. While smaller-scale, virtual events were set up as alternative meeting spaces in early 2021, the tradeshow and event spaces are only now seeing live events return to their original scale, many with virtual attendance alternatives and new social distancing guidelines.

“After over a year of pandemic, we are happy to see tradeshows starting up for the remainder of the year,” commented Mike Erekson, BluSky’s COO. “While still being socially responsible and following social distancing guidelines, BluSky will be present at these shows to represent the company and assist our clients, property managers, business owners, and facilities as they get back to business as usual.”

Since 2018, BluSky has completed more than 100,000 repair and restoration projects across the country, and their many trade partners make this possible. Tradeshows offer opportunities to forge new partnerships, reveal new technology, and foster relationships throughout the restoration and remediation industry. With a hybrid tradeshow format now possible, BluSky is positioned to represent the industry well at events for in-person attendees and virtual onlookers.

BluSky provides restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services to commercial, industrial, governmental, residential, and multifamily projects across the United State and Puerto Rico. BluSky values excellence, teamwork, innovation, empathy, integrity, passion, and fun.

About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC.

