Get the Ultimate Charm Jewelry Experience with CHARM IT!

CHARM IT! revolutionized and modernized the classic charm bracelet in 2000 as the ultimate charm jewelry experience for girls aged 4 and up. Fast forward to 21 years, 50 million charms sold later, and the iconic brand still tops wish lists as the “IT” product adored by girls, moms, grandmas, and favorite uncles alike!

Moms feel nostalgic (remember the charms of the 80s?) and love the quality, while girls connect with CHARM IT! for the compelling assortment that aligns with their lifestyle and features their favorite things. Think unicorn donuts, glitter rainbows, a pineapple wearing sunglasses, a mermaid treasure chest that opens to jewels inside, and many more surprises!

CHARM IT! signature and co-branded Disney & Girl Scout collections include an incredible assortment of charms in universally appealing themes, from timeless classics to ever-evolving new arrivals. With innovation, imagination, and detail, each charm tells a story to create a meaningful bracelet.

After all, design is key, love is in the details, quality is priority, and safety is a commitment. This philosophy along with the passion to empower girls with self-expression is the heart behind the brand. “Our number one mission over the years has been to inspire individuality and creativity. Through CHARM IT!, we celebrate every girl every day,” comments Renee Levy Klarreich, president and founder of High IntenCity.

Did she make the team? Lose a tooth? Turn 8 years old? Create a masterpiece? Make her first trip to Disney? CHARM IT! has every occasion covered. Add accessible prices to the list, and there’s a complete love fest of reasons why CHARM IT! is the ultimate go-to gift that keeps on giving! Find the premier brand worldwide, sold exclusively at independent specialty retailers and premium department stores including Nordstrom.

About CHARM IT!

CHARM IT! is an accessory brand created by High IntenCity Corp., a fashion jewelry company that has been empowering girls worldwide since 1993. Since then, their team of extraordinary individuals have been on a mission to inspire girls to express their individuality through creativity and confidence. Talented, dynamic and energetic define their brand, while passion, creativity, and imagination are what drives them. And at the end of the day, empowering girls with the gift of self-expression continues to be their inspiration.