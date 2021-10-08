Inszone Insurance Services Acquires Yuma Foothills Insurance

Yuma Foothills Insurance has provided insurance services to both businesses and residents of Yuma, AZ and surrounding areas for over 25 years. Owned by Ruby Personett, the team at Yuma Foothills Insurance prides itself on a customer service focused approach, offering prompt, courteous service, with the ultimate goal to create lasting relationships with each client.

Following the transition, Yuma Foothills Insurance employees will continue operating out of their current location and serving clients under Inszone Insurance with no interruptions.

Yuma Foothills Insurance is our 6th acquisition in the state of Arizona and gives our company our 5th location in the state, a big milestone for Inszone, said Norm Hudson, Chief Executive Officer of Inszone Insurance Services. Arizona continues to be an important and growing market for our company; having an increasing local presence is important to us, we are excited for the growth an addition of our new office in Yuma, AZ.

Inszone Insurance is expected to announce a number of important acquisitions in the upcoming months as it continues to build its national presence.

About Inszone:



Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to organically grow, as well as through acquisitions. With 20 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado and Missouri, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.

For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com

Contacts



Inszone Insurance



Norm Hudson  CEO



916-995-0234



nhudson ( @ ) inszoneins dot com

###