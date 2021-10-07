Inspired Events Reminds Brides of Special Considerations for Key Largo Weddings

What to Consider When Planning a Key Largo Wedding

Key Largo is a popular destination for weddings because it has so many amazing venues and features. Inspired Events has been planning weddings for decades, and we’ve seen it all! Here are some things to consider when planning a Key Largo wedding.

The Best Time of Year to Have a Wedding

Sunshine and invitingly warm water are two of the most important factors for people who get married in Key Largo. January thru March can be chilly at night, with cool breezes, but the weather is generally not cold.

To assure warm weather, spring and summer are excellent. However, we encourage you to check with each one of your vendors about their contingency plans for inclement weather. Get them in writing! In the event of a tropical storm or hurricane, your wedding will likely be postponed – so it’s important to keep a copy of all of their policies in the event that this happens.

Proximity to the airport

The closest commercial airport to Key Largo is Miami’s (MIA), approximately 50 miles away from Key Largo’s northernmost point. When planning a Key Largo wedding, consider that anybody from out-of-town will need to fly in, rent a car, and drive a considerable distance. This will increase the cost for your guests, and the length of time they need to stay in town to be able to attend.

The Way In to the Keys

There is only one road leading to the Florida Keys. It can get bogged down by traffic on Friday evenings and weekends, as it is a popular “weekend getaway” destination for locals as well. Consider negotiating a group rate with a local hotel, and encouraging guests to stay onsite – even if they’re South Florida residents.

Activities

When bringing in guests from out of town, preparing a loose itinerary of activities can be helpful. Because of its prime location in the Florida Keys, many couples choose water activities such as scuba diving or snorkeling for their pre-wedding activities. And don’t forget the post-wedding brunch! The waters of Key Largo are a great place to serve a delicious seafood buffet .

Oceanfront does not mean Beachfront

Many brides week out a Key Largo wedding as an alternate to Miami Beach, but the two are not the same. Key Largo’s gulf waters are beautiful and tranquil, but they are not sandy white beaches. If you’re looking for sand, be sure to search for a venue that has a man-made beach area for you to enjoy.

Inspired Events is here to plan your South Florida wedding, our wedding packages include photography for gorgeous photos on the big day. A sunset session on the serene waters of Key Largo is both romantic and scenic!

About Inspired Events

Inspired Events is a wedding planner located in Miami, Florida. We offer all-inclusive wedding packages and event catering services throughout all of South Florida.