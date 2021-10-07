Endless Games Creates The Most Hip Game in Town

Setting the trend for 2021, Endless Games is ready to release the coolest pop culture game of the year as Hip Town hits store shelves just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Brian Turtle, National Sales Manager for Endless Games, explains, “It’s one of the coolest games we’ve ever created. We’ve designed Hip Town as a game that challenges players to create the hippest neighborhood on Earth.”

To play Hip Town ($19.99 for 2-6 trendsetters ages 13+), players enter Hip Town, the home of Hip Coin Capitalism, where it’ll take style, street smarts, and a sense of humor to beat fellow developers to create the trendiest neighborhood in Hip Town. Start with a blank canvas; then fill your streetscape with niche businesses of your choice, from craft pickleries to modern speakeasies. Will you construct a culinary empire? A nightlife epicenter? Or something else entirely, marked with your own brand of wit and wisdom? With over 100 unique businesses and a wide variety of game-changing “reality” cards, you’ll never play the same game twice. Buying, Selling, Bidding and Building; it’s all part of being hip… in Hip Town.

