COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 264

In a significant achievement, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 92.60 Crore(92,60,48,527) today. More than 40 lakh (40,43,600) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 8:30 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10374450 2nd Dose 8967231 FLWs 1st Dose 18356753 2nd Dose 15197085 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 374465272 2nd Dose 94056319 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 162975904 2nd Dose 80369648 Over 60 years 1st Dose 103184211 2nd Dose 58101654 Cumulative 1st dose administered 669356590 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 256691937 Total 926048527

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 6thOctober, 2021 (264thDay) HCWs 1st Dose 151 2nd Dose 8076 FLWs 1st Dose 355 2nd Dose 20243 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 1480646 2nd Dose 1432801 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 324905 2nd Dose 402082 Over 60 years 1st Dose 162020 2nd Dose 212321 1st Dose Administered in Total 1968077 2nd Dose Administered in Total 2075523 Total 4043600

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

