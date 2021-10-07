COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 264

In a significant achievement, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 92.60 Crore(92,60,48,527) today. More than 40 lakh (40,43,600) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 8:30 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.
The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs
1st Dose
10374450
2nd Dose
8967231
FLWs
1st Dose
18356753
2nd Dose
15197085
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
374465272
2nd Dose
94056319
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
162975904
2nd Dose
80369648
Over 60 years
1st Dose
103184211
2nd Dose
58101654
Cumulative 1st dose administered
669356590
Cumulative 2nd dose administered
256691937
Total
926048527
Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:
Date: 6thOctober, 2021 (264thDay)
HCWs
1st Dose
151
2nd Dose
8076
FLWs
1st Dose
355
2nd Dose
20243
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
1480646
2nd Dose
1432801
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
324905
2nd Dose
402082
Over 60 years
1st Dose
162020
2nd Dose
212321
1st Dose Administered in Total
1968077
2nd Dose Administered in Total
2075523
Total
4043600
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.
****
MV
HFW/COVID Vaccination/6thOctober/5
(Release ID: 1761582)
Visitor Counter : 166