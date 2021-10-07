Select Page

COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 264

Oct 7, 2021 | Business

In a significant achievement, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 92.60 Crore(92,60,48,527) today. More than 40 lakh (40,43,600) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 8:30 pm today.  The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10374450

2nd Dose

8967231

FLWs

1st Dose

18356753

2nd Dose

15197085

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

374465272

2nd Dose

94056319

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

162975904

2nd Dose

80369648

Over 60 years

1st Dose

103184211

2nd Dose

58101654

Cumulative 1st dose administered

669356590

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

256691937

Total

926048527

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 6thOctober, 2021 (264thDay)

HCWs

1st Dose

151

2nd Dose

8076

FLWs

1st Dose

355

2nd Dose

20243

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

1480646

2nd Dose

1432801

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

324905

2nd Dose

402082

Over 60 years

1st Dose

162020

2nd Dose

212321

1st Dose Administered in Total

1968077

2nd Dose Administered in Total

2075523

Total

4043600

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

